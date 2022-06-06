Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $553,934,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $141.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $256.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

