Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 873 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after purchasing an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,303,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.31 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

