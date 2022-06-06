Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $436.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

