Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

