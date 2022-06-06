Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

