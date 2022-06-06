Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after acquiring an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

