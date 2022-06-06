Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

ETN opened at $140.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

