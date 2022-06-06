Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NVS opened at $89.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.