Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,800.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,941.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,375.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,447.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,528.36. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,230.91 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.