CIBC Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.