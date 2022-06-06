CIBC Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe began coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.