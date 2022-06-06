CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$5.22

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$795.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.19.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

