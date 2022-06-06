CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 52,496 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $20,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 987.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

