CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $22.17 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

