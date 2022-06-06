CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 46,017 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $195.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

