CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

