CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,323 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $558.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.