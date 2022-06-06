CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,436 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

