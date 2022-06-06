CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GSK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.