Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.06.

AON stock opened at $268.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

