Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 383.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.