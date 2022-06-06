Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.07 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

