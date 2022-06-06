Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,335.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,202.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,275.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

