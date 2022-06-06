Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

Shares of ECL opened at $170.46 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

