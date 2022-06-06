Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after acquiring an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $362.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.