Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 10,832 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 262,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 252,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

