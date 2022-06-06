Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,254 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $287.67 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

