Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

