Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

