Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.