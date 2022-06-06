Citigroup Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.65.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

