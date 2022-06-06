Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Civeo posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Civeo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.3% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.