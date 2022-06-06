CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.55

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $611.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006660 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,853,366 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

