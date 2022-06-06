CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

