CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.07 Million

Brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post $615.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the lowest is $480.73 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $359.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.87. 97,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,419. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

