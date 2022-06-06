CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.07 Million

Brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post $615.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $981.50 million and the lowest is $480.73 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $359.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CNX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.87. 97,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,419. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.
CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.