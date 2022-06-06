Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $644.05

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $644.05 and last traded at $630.38, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $603.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.30 and its 200 day moving average is $537.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

