Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 111,052 shares.The stock last traded at $56.92 and had previously closed at $57.60.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.3528 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

