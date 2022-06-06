CoinFi Trading Up 2.4% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $242,765.15 and $26,347.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,383.94 or 0.99986510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001594 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

