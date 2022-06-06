Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.93 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

