Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Color Platform has a market cap of $383,988.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,227.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00587286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00184166 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

