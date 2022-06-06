Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,625. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $723.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

