Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

