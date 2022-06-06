Connable Office Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

