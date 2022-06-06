Connable Office Inc. Buys 846 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

