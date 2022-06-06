Connable Office Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.78 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

