Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.