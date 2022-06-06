Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 326,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123,601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCO. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

