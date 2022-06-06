Connable Office Inc. Sells 131 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $379.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $319.65 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

