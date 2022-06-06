Connable Office Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $266.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.20 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

