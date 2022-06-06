Connable Office Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 45.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Primerica by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

