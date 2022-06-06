Connable Office Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

PENN stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

